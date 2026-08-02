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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightപ്രധാനമന്ത്രി...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 2 Aug 2026 8:59 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 2 Aug 2026 8:59 AM IST

    പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്രമോദി മൈസൂരുവില്‍

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    പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്രമോദി മൈസൂരുവില്‍
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    പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദിയും മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി ഡി.കെ. ശിവകുമാറും

    ബംഗളൂരു: പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി മൈസൂരുവില്‍. ശനിയാഴ്ച ഉച്ചക്ക് 3.45 ഓടെ അദ്ദേഹം മൈസൂരു വിമാനത്താവളത്തിലെത്തി. അവിടെ നിന്നും പ്രത്യേക ഹെലികോപ്ടറിൽ ഓവൽ ഗ്രൗണ്ടിൽ എത്തി. കർണാടക ഗവർണർ താവർചന്ദ് ഗെഹ്ലോട്ട്, മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി ഡി.കെ. ശിവകുമാർ , മൈസൂരു ജില്ല ചുമതലയുള്ള മന്ത്രി ഡോ.എസ്. യതീന്ദ്ര, ബി.ജെ.പി സംസ്ഥാന പ്രസിഡന്‍റ് ബി.വൈ. വിജയേന്ദ്ര എന്നിവർ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി മോദിയെ സ്വീകരിച്ചു. നാരായണശാസ്ത്രി റോഡിന് സമീപം രാമകൃഷ്ണ മിഷന്‍റെ സ്വാമി വിവേകാനന്ദ സാംസ്കാരിക യുവജന കേന്ദ്രം മോദി ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്തു.

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