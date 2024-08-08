Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 8 Aug 2024 2:46 AM GMT
    date_range 8 Aug 2024 2:46 AM GMT

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രുവിൽ ഗ​ർ​ഭി​ണി ലോ​റി​ക​യ​റി മ​രി​ച്ചു

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: തു​മ​കൂ​രു-​ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ദേ​ശീ​യ പാ​ത​യി​ൽ, എ​ട്ടു​മാ​സം ഗ​ർ​ഭി​ണി​യാ​യ യു​വ​തി ടി​പ്പ​ർ ലോ​റി ക​യ​റി മ​രി​ച്ചു. തൊ​ട്ട​ന​ഹ​ള്ളി​യി​ലെ സി​ഞ്ച​ന​യാ​ണ് (27) മ​രി​ച്ച​തെ​ന്ന് നെ​ല​മം​ഗ​ള ട്രാ​ഫി​ക് പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ശി​വ​ഗം​ഗ ക്ഷേ​ത്ര​ത്തി​ൽ ദ​ർ​ശ​നം ന​ട​ത്തി ഭ​ർ​ത്താ​വ് മ​ഞ്ചു​നാ​ഥ​യു​ടെ ബൈ​ക്കി​ൽ വ​രു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു യു​വ​തി.

    TAGS:PregnantDeathWomen
