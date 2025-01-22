Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Jan 2025 10:42 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Jan 2025 10:42 AM IST

    പ്ര​വീ​ൺ നെ​ട്ടാ​രു വ​ധം: ഒ​രാ​ൾ​കൂ​ടി അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    Arrest
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: യു​വ മോ​ർ​ച്ച നേ​താ​വ് പ്ര​വീ​ൺ നെ​ട്ടാ​രു​വി​നെ കൊ​ല​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ കേ​സി​ൽ മു​ഖ്യ​സൂ​ത്ര​ധാ​ര​ന്മാ​രി​ലൊ​രാ​ൾ കൂ​ടി അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ. പോ​പു​ല​ർ ഫ്ര​ണ്ട് പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​നാ​യ അ​തീ​ട് അ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദി​നെ​യാ​ണ് എ​ൻ.​ഐ.​എ സം​ഘം അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത​ത്.

    മു​ഖ്യ​പ്ര​തി മു​സ്ത​ഫ പൈ​ച്ചാ​റി​നെ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടാ​ൻ സ​ഹാ​യി​ച്ചു എ​ന്ന​താ​ണ് ഇ​യാ​ൾ​ക്കെ​തി​രാ​യ കു​റ്റം. 2002 ജൂ​ലൈ​യി​ലാ​ണ് കേ​സി​നാ​സ്പ​ദ​മാ​യ കൊ​ല​പാ​ത​കം. ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക എ​സ്.​ഐ.​ടി അ​ന്വേ​ഷി​ച്ച കേ​സി​ൽ യു.​എ.​പി.​എ ചു​മ​ത്തി​യ​തോ​ടെ എ​ൻ.​ഐ.​എ ഏ​റ്റെ​ടു​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. കേ​സി​ൽ ആ​റു പ്ര​തി​ക​ൾ​കൂ​ടി പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​വാ​നു​ണ്ട്.

    News Summary - Praveen Nettaru murder: One more arrested
