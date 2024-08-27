Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Aug 2024 2:59 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Aug 2024 2:59 AM GMT

    പ്ര​വാ​സി മ​ല​യാ​ളി അ​സോ. ‘ചി​ങ്ങ​നി​ലാ​വ്’29​ന്

    Pravasi malayali association onam celebration
    പ്ര​വാ​സി മ​ല​യാ​ളി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ന്റെ പാ​സ് വി​ത​ര​ണോ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​ന​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: പ്ര​വാ​സി മ​ല​യാ​ളി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ന്റെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം ‘ചി​ങ്ങ​നി​ലാ​വ് 2024’ സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​ർ 29ന് ​ന​ട​ക്കും. സ്പോ​ർ​ട്ടോ​നെ​ക്സ് സ്പോ​ർ​ട്സ് അ​ക്കാ​ദ​മി​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പ​ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ആ​ദ്യ പ്ര​വേ​ശ​ന പാ​സ് പ്രോ​ഗ്രാം ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ അ​രു​ൺ കു​മാ​ർ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ന്റെ മു​തി​ർ​ന്ന അം​ഗം വി​ജ​യ​കു​മാ​റി​ന് കൈ​മാ​റി ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ ഡി.​കെ. പി​ള്ള, പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്‌ രാ​മേ​ഷ് കു​മാ​ർ, സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി രാ​ഗേ​ഷ്, പ്രോ​ഗ്രാം ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ അ​രു​ൺ കു​മാ​ർ, ജോ​യ​ന്റ് ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ ജി​നീ​ഷ് കു​മാ​ർ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

