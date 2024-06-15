Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightവ​യോ​ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക്...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 15 Jun 2024 3:24 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Jun 2024 3:24 AM GMT

    വ​യോ​ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ശീ​ല​നം ഇ​ന്ന്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Digital Literacy and Cyber ​​Security
    cancel

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: വ​യോ​ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കെ​തി​രാ​യ പീ​ഡ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ത​ട​യു​ന്ന​തി​നു​ള്ള ബോ​ധ​വ​ത്ക​ര​ണ​വു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് എ​ൽ​ഡേ​ഴ്സ് ഹെ​ൽ​പ് ലൈ​നി​ന്റെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ പ​രി​ശീ​ല​നം ന​ൽ​കും. ഡി​ജി​റ്റ​ൽ സാ​ക്ഷ​ര​ത​യി​ലും സൈ​ബ​ർ സു​ര​ക്ഷ​യി​ലു​മാ​ണ് പ​രി​ശീ​ല​നം ന​ൽ​കു​ക. ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ 11ന് ​ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ലെ ക​മീ​ഷ​ണ​ർ ഓ​ഫി​സി​ലാ​ണ് പ​രി​ശീ​ല​നം. 080 23352833 ന​മ്പ​റി​ലോ ടോ​ൾ​ഫ്രീ ന​മ്പ​റാ​യ 1090 ലോ ​ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട​ണം.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsEldersCyber ​​SecurityDigital Literacy
    News Summary - practice to the elders today
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick