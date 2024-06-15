Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 15 Jun 2024 3:24 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 15 Jun 2024 3:24 AM GMT
വയോജനങ്ങൾക്ക് പരിശീലനം ഇന്ന്text_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - practice to the elders today
ബംഗളൂരു: വയോജനങ്ങൾക്കെതിരായ പീഡനങ്ങൾ തടയുന്നതിനുള്ള ബോധവത്കരണവുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട് എൽഡേഴ്സ് ഹെൽപ് ലൈനിന്റെ ആഭിമുഖ്യത്തിൽ പരിശീലനം നൽകും. ഡിജിറ്റൽ സാക്ഷരതയിലും സൈബർ സുരക്ഷയിലുമാണ് പരിശീലനം നൽകുക. ശനിയാഴ്ച രാവിലെ 11ന് ബംഗളൂരുവിലെ കമീഷണർ ഓഫിസിലാണ് പരിശീലനം. 080 23352833 നമ്പറിലോ ടോൾഫ്രീ നമ്പറായ 1090 ലോ ബന്ധപ്പെടണം.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story