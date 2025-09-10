Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Sept 2025 10:35 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Sept 2025 10:35 AM IST

    ദ ​ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ ഇ​ന്‍സ്റ്റി​റ്റ്യൂ​ട്ട് ഓ​ഫ് വേ​ള്‍ഡ് കൾച്ചർ; പോ​സ്റ്റ​ര്‍ പ്ര​ദ​ര്‍ശ​നം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു

    ദ ​ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ ഇ​ന്‍സ്റ്റി​റ്റ്യൂ​ട്ട് ഓ​ഫ് വേ​ള്‍ഡ് കൾച്ചർ; പോ​സ്റ്റ​ര്‍ പ്ര​ദ​ര്‍ശ​നം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു
    ദ ​ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ ഇ​ന്‍സ്റ്റി​റ്റ്യൂ​ട്ട് ഓ​ഫ് വേ​ള്‍ഡ് കൾച്ചർ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ദ ​ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ ഇ​ന്‍സ്റ്റി​റ്റ്യൂ​ട്ട് ഓ​ഫ് വേ​ള്‍ഡ് ക​ൾ​ച്ച​റി​ന്‍റെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ല്‍ ബ​സ​വ​ന്‍കു​ടി ബി.​പി വാ​ഡി​യ റോ​ഡി​ലെ ആ​ര്‍ട്ട് ഗാ​ല​റി​യി​ല്‍ പോ​സ്റ്റ​ര്‍ പ്ര​ദ​ര്‍ശ​നം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു.

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ സി​നി​മ​യി​ലെ അ​തി​കാ​യ​രാ​യ വി. ​ശാ​ന്താ​റാം, രാ​ജ് ക​പൂ​ര്‍, ഗു​രു ദ​ത്ത് എ​ന്നി​വ​രെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ചു​ള്ള പോ​സ്റ്റ​റു​ക​ള്‍ പ്ര​ദ​ര്‍ശി​പ്പി​ക്കും. പ്ര​ദ​ര്‍ശ​നം സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​ര്‍ 13 വ​രെ തു​ട​രും. രാ​വി​ലെ 10 മു​ത​ല്‍ രാ​ത്രി ഏ​ഴു​വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് പ്ര​ദ​ര്‍ശ​ന​സ​മ​യം.

    TAGS:posterexhibitionBangalore News
    News Summary - Poster exhibition began
