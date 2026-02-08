Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Feb 2026 8:08 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Feb 2026 8:08 AM IST

    കാട്ടുതീ സാധ്യത; ഗഡൈക്കല്ലിൽ പ്രവേശന വിലക്ക്

    കാട്ടുതീ സാധ്യത; ഗഡൈക്കല്ലിൽ പ്രവേശന വിലക്ക്
    മംഗളൂരു: വേനൽക്കാലത്ത് കാട്ടുതീ സാധ്യത കൂടുതലായതിനാൽ മുൻകരുതൽ നടപടിയായി ബെൽത്തങ്ങാടി താലൂക്കിൽ നാഡ ഗ്രാമത്തിലെ ഗഡൈക്കല്ലിലേക്കുള്ള (ജമലബാദ് കോട്ട) പ്രവേശനം താൽക്കാലികമായി നിരോധിച്ചു. ബെൽത്തങ്ങാടി റേഞ്ച് വന്യജീവി വിഭാഗത്തിന്റേതാണ് ഉത്തരവ്.

    TAGS:forest firemangloremetro news
    News Summary - Possibility of forest fire; Entry prohibited in gadaayikkallil
