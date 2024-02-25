Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    25 Feb 2024 4:15 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Feb 2024 4:15 AM GMT

    പൊ​ങ്കാ​ല സ​മ​ർ​പ്പ​ണം ഇ​ന്ന്

    pongala
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ആ​റ്റു​കാ​ൽ പൊ​ങ്കാ​ല​യോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ 10ന് ​വി​ഭു​തി​പു​ര രേ​ണു​ക എ​ല്ല​മ്മ ദേ​വി ക്ഷേ​ത്രാ​ങ്ക​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ പൊ​ങ്കാ​ല​യ​ർ​പ്പി​ക്കാ​ൻ സൗ​ക​ര്യം ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​വ​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. പൊ​ങ്കാ​ല​യ​ർ​പ്പി​ക്കാ​ൻ ആ​ഗ്ര​ഹി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​ർ 10നു​മു​മ്പ് ആ​വ​ശ്യ​മാ​യ സാ​മ​ഗ്രി​ക​ളു​മാ​യി ക്ഷേ​ത്രാ​ങ്ക​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ എ​ത്തി​ച്ചേ​ര​ണം. കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് വി​ദ്യ രാ​ജ​ൻ-94830 00408, പു​ഷ്പ ര​വീ​ന്ദ്ര​ൻ-9902537199, ഗീ​ത ഹ​രി-8971755375, സി​ന്ധു പ​ത്മ​കു​മാ​ർ-9480273396 എ​ന്നീ ന​മ്പ​റു​ക​ളി​ൽ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട​ണം.

    Pongala Bengaluru News
