25 Feb 2024 4:15 AM GMT
25 Feb 2024 4:15 AM GMT
ബംഗളൂരു: ആറ്റുകാൽ പൊങ്കാലയോടനുബന്ധിച്ച് ഞായറാഴ്ച രാവിലെ 10ന് വിഭുതിപുര രേണുക എല്ലമ്മ ദേവി ക്ഷേത്രാങ്കണത്തിൽ പൊങ്കാലയർപ്പിക്കാൻ സൗകര്യം ഉണ്ടായിരിക്കുമെന്ന് ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടവർ അറിയിച്ചു. പൊങ്കാലയർപ്പിക്കാൻ ആഗ്രഹിക്കുന്നവർ 10നുമുമ്പ് ആവശ്യമായ സാമഗ്രികളുമായി ക്ഷേത്രാങ്കണത്തിൽ എത്തിച്ചേരണം. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക് വിദ്യ രാജൻ-94830 00408, പുഷ്പ രവീന്ദ്രൻ-9902537199, ഗീത ഹരി-8971755375, സിന്ധു പത്മകുമാർ-9480273396 എന്നീ നമ്പറുകളിൽ ബന്ധപ്പെടണം.
