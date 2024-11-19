Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    19 Nov 2024 3:06 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Nov 2024 3:06 AM GMT

    പോ​ളി​ത്തീ​ൻ സാ​ധ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ക​യ​റ്റി​യ ലോ​റി ക​ത്തി​ന​ശി​ച്ചു

    ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണം ക​ഴി​ക്കാ​ൻ ഇ​റ​ങ്ങി​യ വേ​ള​യി​ലാ​ണ് തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​മു​ണ്ടാ​യ​ത്
    തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ച ലോ​റി

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഹാ​സ​നി​ൽ പെ​ൻ​ഷ​ൻ മൊ​ഹ​ല്ല പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​ൻ പ​രി​ധി​യി​ൽ പാ​ത​യോ​ര​ത്ത് നി​ർ​ത്തി​യി​ട്ട പോ​ളി​ത്തീ​ൻ സാ​ധ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ക​യ​റ്റി​യ ലോ​റി ക​ത്തി​ന​ശി​ച്ചു. ഹാ​സ​നി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ലേ​ക്ക് വ​രു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ലോ​റി​യി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണം ക​ഴി​ക്കാ​ൻ ഇ​റ​ങ്ങി​യ വേ​ള​യി​ലാ​ണ് തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​മു​ണ്ടാ​യ​ത്.

    പ​രി​സ​ര​വാ​സി​ക​ൾ ക​ത്തി​ച്ച ഉ​ണ​ങ്ങി​യ മാ​ലി​ന്യ​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ന്നാ​ണ് അ​ഗ്നി​ബാ​ധ​യു​ണ്ടാ​യ​തെ​ന്ന് പൊ​ലീ​സ് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.ചി​ക്ക​മ​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ മു​ഡി​ഗെ​രെ ര​ജി​സ്ട്രേ​ഷ​നി​ലു​ള്ള​താ​ണ് ലോ​റി.

