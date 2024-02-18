Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Feb 2024 4:05 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Feb 2024 4:05 AM GMT

    ഡ്യൂ​ട്ടി​ക്കി​ടെ പൊ​ലീ​സു​കാ​ര​ൻ സ്വ​യം വെ​ടി​വെ​ച്ച് ആ​ത്മ​ഹ​ത്യ​ക്ക് ശ്ര​മി​ച്ചു

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഡ്യൂ​ട്ടി​ക്കി​ടെ പൊ​ലീ​സു​കാ​ര​ൻ സ്വ​യം വെ​ടി​വെ​ച്ച് ആ​ത്മ​ഹ​ത്യ​ക്ക് ശ്ര​മി​ച്ചു.വി​ജ​യ​ന​ഗ​ർ ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ ഹ​ര​പ്പ​ന​ഹ​ള്ളി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഗു​രു മൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. കു​ടും​ബ​പ്ര​ശ്ന​മാ​ണ് കാ​ര​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് പൊ​ലീ​സ് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്ത് അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:ShootingKarnataka PoliceBengaluru news
    News Summary - Policeman attempts suicide by shooting himself while on duty
