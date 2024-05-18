Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    18 May 2024 2:21 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 18 May 2024 2:21 AM GMT

    പൊ​ലീ​സ് വാ​ഹ​ന മോ​ഷ​ണ ശ്ര​മം: യു​വാ​വ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    ബം​​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ല​ബു​റ​​ഗി​യി​ൽ പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മീ​ഷ​ണ​റു​ടെ കാ​ര്യാ​ല​യ​ത്തി​ന് സ​മീ​പം നി​ർ​ത്തി​യി​ട്ട പൊ​ലീ​സ് ബ​സ് മോ​ഷ്ടി​ക്കാ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ച യു​വാ​വി​നെ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു.

    സോ​നു ഭ​​ഗീ​ര​ഥാ​ണ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ​ത്. പൊ​ലീ​സ് ബ​സി​ന്റെ ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ ബ​സി​ന്റെ താ​ക്കോ​ൽ യൂ​നി​ഫോം പോ​ക്ക​റ്റി​ൽ സൂ​ക്ഷി​ച്ച് ജ​നാ​ല​യി​ൽ തൂ​ക്കി​യി​ടു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. യു​വാ​വ് താ​ക്കോ​ൽ കൈ​ക്ക​ലാ​ക്കി ബ​സ് ഓ​ണാ​ക്കി​യ​തോ​ടെ ബ​സി​ൽ ഉ​റ​ങ്ങു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ ഉ​ണ​രു​ക​യും യു​വാ​വി​നെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടു​ക​യു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​ൻ ബ​സാ​ർ പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നി​ൽ സോ​നു​വി​നെ​തി​രെ കേ​സ് ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്തി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

