Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    6 Dec 2024 2:35 AM GMT
    Updated On
    6 Dec 2024 2:35 AM GMT

    പോ​ക്സോ കേ​സി​ൽ പ്ര​തി​യാ​യ പൂ​ജാ​രി​യെ സ​സ്പെ​ൻ​ഡ് ചെ​യ്തു

    pocso
    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: പ്രാ​യ​പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​കാ​ത്ത പെ​ൺ​കു​ട്ടി​യെ ലൈം​ഗി​ക​മാ​യി പീ​ഡി​പ്പി​ച്ച കേ​സി​ൽ പ്ര​തി​യാ​യ​തി​നെ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ക്ഷേ​ത്രം പൂ​ജാ​രി​യെ സ​സ്പെ​ൻ​ഡ് ചെ​യ്തു.

    ക​ദ്രി മ​ഞ്ചു​നാ​ഥ ഗ​ണ​പ​തി ക്ഷേ​ത്രം പൂ​ജാ​രി​ക്കെ​തി​രെ​യാ​ണ് ന​ട​പ​ടി. 2021ൽ ​ന​ട​ന്ന സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ ല​ഭി​ച്ച പ​രാ​തി​യെ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് പൂ​ജാ​രി​ക്കെ​തി​രെ വ​നി​താ പൊ​ലീ​സ് പോ​ക്സോ കേ​സ് ചു​മ​ത്തി​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsTemple PriestPOCSO case
