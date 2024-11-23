Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    date_range 23 Nov 2024 2:45 AM GMT
    date_range 23 Nov 2024 2:45 AM GMT

    പോ​ക്സോ കേ​സ് പ്ര​തി​ക്ക് 20 വ​ർ​ഷം ത​ട​വ്

    Sudheer
    സുധീർ

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: പ്രാ​യ​പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​കാ​ത്ത പെ​ൺ​കു​ട്ടി​യെ ലൈം​ഗി​ക​മാ​യി പീ​ഡി​പ്പി​ച്ച കേ​സി​ൽ യു​വാ​വി​ന് മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു പോ​ക്സോ പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക കോ​ട​തി 20 വ​ർ​ഷം ത​ട​വും 50,000 രൂ​പ പി​ഴ​യും ശി​ക്ഷ വി​ധി​ച്ചു. ബെ​ൽ​ത്ത​ങ്ങാ​ടി ക​തി​രു​ദ്യ​വാ​ര​യി​ലെ കൊ​പ്പ​ഡ​ഗ​ണ്ടി​യി​ൽ കെ. ​സു​ധീ​റി​നാ​ണ് (27) ശി​ക്ഷ. ത​ന്റെ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ ടി.​വി കാ​ണാ​ൻ വ​ന്ന 13കാ​രി​യെ 2021 ഡി​സം​ബ​ർ അ​വ​സാ​ന വാ​ര​മാ​ണ് ഇ​യാ​ൾ പീ​ഡി​പ്പി​ച്ച​ത്. ഗ​ർ​ഭി​ണി​യാ​യ കു​ട്ടി​യെ പി​ന്നീ​ട് ചി​ക്ക​മ​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ലെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ ഗ​ർ​ഭഛി​ദ്ര​ത്തി​ന് വി​ധേ​യ​യാ​ക്കി​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    Girl in a jacket

