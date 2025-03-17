Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 17 March 2025 9:11 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 17 March 2025 9:11 AM IST

    പോ​ക്സോ പ്ര​തി ജ​യി​ലി​ൽ ജീ​വ​നൊ​ടു​ക്കി

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: പ്രാ​യ​പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​കാ​ത്ത പെ​ൺ​കു​ട്ടി​യെ ലൈം​ഗി​ക​മാ​യി പീ​ഡി​പ്പി​ച്ചു​വെ​ന്നാ​രോ​പി​ച്ച് ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​യാ​ഴ്ച അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ മൂ​ഡ​ബി​ദ്രി​യി​ലെ ലാ​ഡി അ​ജ​ങ്ക​ല്ലു നി​വാ​സി​യാ​യ പ്ര​കാ​ശ് (57) ജ​യി​ലി​ൽ ആ​ത്മ​ഹ​ത്യ ചെ​യ്തു.

    അ​യ​ൽ​വാ​സി​യാ​യ പ​തി​മൂ​ന്നു​കാ​രി​യെ ലൈം​ഗി​ക​മാ​യി പീ​ഡി​പ്പി​ച്ചു​വെ​ന്ന കു​റ്റ​ത്തി​ന് മൂ​ഡ​ബി​ദ്രി ഇ​ൻ​സ്പെ​ക്ട​ർ സ​ന്ദേ​ശ് പി.​ജി​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള പൊ​ലീ​സ് പ്ര​കാ​ശി​നെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തി​രു​ന്നു. കോ​ട​തി​യി​ൽ ഹാ​ജ​രാ​ക്കി​യ ഇ​യാ​ളെ ജു​ഡീ​ഷ്യ​ൽ ക​സ്റ്റ​ഡി​യി​ൽ വി​ട്ടു. ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ​യാ​ണ് പ്ര​കാ​ശ് ജ​യി​ലി​നു​ള്ളി​ൽ തൂ​ങ്ങി​മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    TAGS:death casepocso case accused
    News Summary - POCSO accused commits suicide in jail
