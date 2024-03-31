Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 31 March 2024 5:46 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 31 March 2024 5:46 AM GMT
ബംഗളൂരു: ബ്ലൂടൂത്ത് സംവിധാനം ഉപയോഗിച്ച് മെഡിക്കൽ പരീക്ഷയിൽ കോപ്പിയടിച്ച 22 വിദ്യാർഥികളുടെ പരീക്ഷഫലം രാജീവ് ഗാന്ധി യൂനിവേഴ്സിറ്റി ഓഫ് ഹെൽത്ത് സയൻസസ് തടഞ്ഞു. വടക്കൻ കർണാടകയിലെ രണ്ട് കോളജുകളിലെ 18 ആയുർവേദ വിദ്യാർഥികളെയും രണ്ട് എം.ബി.ബി.എസ് വിദ്യാർഥികളെയുമാണ് പരീക്ഷ ക്രമക്കേടിന് പിടികൂടിയിരുന്നത്.
