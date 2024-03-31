Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    date_range 31 March 2024 5:46 AM GMT
    date_range 31 March 2024 5:46 AM GMT

    കോ​പ്പി​യ​ടി; 22 മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളു​ടെ ഫ​ലം ത​ട​ഞ്ഞു

    SSLC-Plus Two
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബ്ലൂ​ടൂ​ത്ത് സം​വി​ധാ​നം ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ച്ച് മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​യി​ൽ കോ​പ്പി​യ​ടി​ച്ച 22 വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളു​ടെ പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​ഫ​ലം രാ​ജീ​വ് ഗാ​ന്ധി യൂ​നി​വേ​ഴ്സി​റ്റി ഓ​ഫ് ഹെ​ൽ​ത്ത് സ​യ​ൻ​സ​സ് ത​ട​ഞ്ഞു. വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക​യി​ലെ ര​ണ്ട് കോ​ള​ജു​ക​ളി​ലെ 18 ആ​യു​ർ​വേ​ദ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളെ​യും ര​ണ്ട് എം.​ബി.​ബി.​എ​സ് വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളെ​യു​മാ​ണ് പ​രീ​ക്ഷ ക്ര​മ​ക്കേ​ടി​ന് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യി​രു​ന്ന​ത്.

    TAGS:medical studentsPlagiarism
    News Summary - Plagiarism -Result of 22 medical students withheld
