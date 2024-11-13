Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightപിലിക്കുള കമ്പള മാറ്റി
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Nov 2024 2:09 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Nov 2024 2:09 AM GMT

    പിലിക്കുള കമ്പള മാറ്റി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    kumbala track
    cancel
    camera_alt

    പിലിക്കുളയിൽ വികസിപ്പിച്ച കമ്പള ട്രാക്ക്

    മംഗളൂരു: ഈ മാസം 17, 18 തീയതികളിൽ നടത്താനിരുന്ന നേത്രാവതി-ഫൽഗുനി ജോഡുകരെ കമ്പള മാറ്റിവെച്ചു. മൂഡുഷെഡ്ഡെ ഗ്രാമപഞ്ചായത്ത് ഉപതെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് പെരുമാറ്റച്ചട്ടം നിലവിൽ വന്നതിനെത്തുടർന്നാണിത്. ദക്ഷിണ കന്നട ജില്ല ഭരണകൂടമാണ് പോത്തോട്ട മത്സരം സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്നത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:mangaluru news
    News Summary - Pilikula Kambala was changed
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick