Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 18 March 2025 10:09 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 March 2025 10:09 AM IST

    പി​ക്-​അ​പ് വാ​ൻ തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ച് ന​ശി​ച്ചു

    പി​ക്-​അ​പ് വാ​ൻ തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ച് ന​ശി​ച്ചു
    അ​ഗ്നി​ര​ക്ഷാ​സേ​ന തീ​യ​ണ​ക്കു​ന്നു

    അ​ഗ്നി​ര​ക്ഷാ​സേ​ന തീ​യ​ണ​ക്കു​ന്നു

    അ​ഗ്നി​ര​ക്ഷാ​സേ​ന തീ​യ​ണ​ക്കു​ന്നു

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ചാ​മ​രാ​ജ​ന​ഗ​ർ മ​ദ്ദൂ​രി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് പോ​വു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന പി​ക്-​അ​പ് വാ​ൻ ദേ​ശീ​യ​പാ​ത 766ൽ ​തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ച് ന​ശി​ച്ചു.

    ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ ചാ​ടി ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​തി​നാ​ൽ ആ​ള​പാ​യ​മി​ല്ല. അ​ഗ്നി​ര​ക്ഷാ​സേ​ന​യെ​ത്തി തീ​യ​ണ​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Accident NewsFire Break
    News Summary - Pickup van destroyed in fire
