Posted Ondate_range 18 March 2025 10:09 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 18 March 2025 10:09 AM IST
പിക്-അപ് വാൻ തീപിടിച്ച് നശിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - Pickup van destroyed in fire
ബംഗളൂരു: ചാമരാജനഗർ മദ്ദൂരിൽനിന്ന് കേരളത്തിലേക്ക് പോവുകയായിരുന്ന പിക്-അപ് വാൻ ദേശീയപാത 766ൽ തീപിടിച്ച് നശിച്ചു.
ഡ്രൈവർ ചാടി രക്ഷപ്പെട്ടതിനാൽ ആളപായമില്ല. അഗ്നിരക്ഷാസേനയെത്തി തീയണച്ചു.
