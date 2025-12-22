Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 22 Dec 2025 7:36 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 22 Dec 2025 7:36 AM IST
കായികാധ്യാപകൻ കിണറിൽ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Physical education teacher found dead in well
മംഗളൂരു: ഉള്ളാൾ കൊണ്ടാനയിൽ വീട്ടിലെ കിണറ്റിൽ കായിക അധ്യാപകന്റെ മൃതദേഹം കണ്ടെത്തി. നരിങ്കണ കല്ലറകൊടിയിലെ ഗവ. സ്കൂളിലെ പ്രഭാകർ ജോഗിയാണ് (51) മരിച്ചത്. സ്കൂൾ വാർഷിക പരിപാടിയിൽ പങ്കെടുക്കാൻ പ്രഭാകർ മകളെ ഉച്ചില സ്കൂളിൽ വിട്ട് വീട്ടിലേക്ക് മടങ്ങിയതായി പൊലീസ് പറഞ്ഞു.
പിന്നീട് ഭാര്യയോടും മകനോടും ഒപ്പം അതേ പരിപാടിയിൽ പങ്കെടുക്കാൻ തയാറെടുക്കുന്നതിനിടെയാണ് പെട്ടെന്ന് കാണാതായത്. കുടുംബാംഗങ്ങൾ നടത്തിയ തിരച്ചിലിൽ വീട്ടിലെ കിണറ്റിൽ മൃതദേഹം കണ്ടെത്തുകയായിരുന്നു.
