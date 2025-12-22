Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightകാ​യി​കാ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക​ൻ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Dec 2025 7:36 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Dec 2025 7:36 AM IST

    കാ​യി​കാ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക​ൻ കി​ണ​റി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ന​രി​ങ്ക​ണ ക​ല്ല​റ​കൊ​ടി​യി​ലെ ഗ​വ. സ്കൂ​ളി​ലെ അ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക​നാണ്
    കാ​യി​കാ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക​ൻ കി​ണ​റി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ
    cancel
    camera_alt

    പ്ര​ഭാ​ക​ർ ജോ​ഗി​

    Listen to this Article

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഉ​ള്ളാ​ൾ കൊ​ണ്ടാ​ന​യി​ൽ വീ​ട്ടി​ലെ കി​ണ​റ്റി​ൽ കാ​യി​ക അ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക​ന്റെ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി. ന​രി​ങ്ക​ണ ക​ല്ല​റ​കൊ​ടി​യി​ലെ ഗ​വ. സ്കൂ​ളി​ലെ പ്ര​ഭാ​ക​ർ ജോ​ഗി​യാ​ണ് (51) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. സ്‌​കൂ​ൾ വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കാ​ൻ പ്ര​ഭാ​ക​ർ മ​ക​ളെ ഉ​ച്ചി​ല സ്‌​കൂ​ളി​ൽ വി​ട്ട് വീ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് മ​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​താ​യി പൊ​ലീ​സ് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    പി​ന്നീ​ട് ഭാ​ര്യ​യോ​ടും മ​ക​നോ​ടും ഒ​പ്പം അ​തേ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കാ​ൻ ത​യാ​റെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ​യാ​ണ് പെ​ട്ടെ​ന്ന് കാ​ണാ​താ​യ​ത്. കു​ടും​ബാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ തി​ര​ച്ചി​ലി​ൽ വീ​ട്ടി​ലെ കി​ണ​റ്റി​ൽ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:physical education teacherFound DeadBengaluru News
    News Summary - Physical education teacher found dead in well
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X