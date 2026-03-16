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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightബൈ​ക്കു​ക​ൾ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 16 March 2026 9:18 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 March 2026 9:18 AM IST

    ബൈ​ക്കു​ക​ൾ കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് ഫോ​ട്ടോ​ഗ്രാ​ഫ​ർ മ​രി​ച്ചു

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    ബൈ​ക്കു​ക​ൾ കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് ഫോ​ട്ടോ​ഗ്രാ​ഫ​ർ മ​രി​ച്ചു
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    ര​ക്ഷി​ത് ഷെ​ട്ടി

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: പ​നേ​മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ ര​ണ്ട് ബൈ​ക്കു​ക​ൾ കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ചു​ണ്ടാ​യ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ഫോ​ട്ടോ​ഗ്രാ​ഫ​ർ മ​രി​ച്ചു.ശം​ഭൂ​ർ നി​വാ​സി​യാ​യ ര​ക്ഷി​ത് ഷെ​ട്ടി​യാ​ണ് (43) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ഗു​രു​ത​ര​ പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ ര​ക്ഷി​ത്തി​നെ മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ലെ സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചെ​ങ്കി​ലും മരിച്ചു. ഫോ​ട്ടോ​ഗ്രാ​ഫേ​ഴ്‌​സ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ന്റെ ബ​ണ്ട്വാ​ൾ യൂ​നി​റ്റി​ലെ സ​ജീ​വ അം​ഗ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച മ​ക​ളു​ടെ പ​ത്താം ജ​ന്മ​ദി​നം ആ​ഘോ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്നക്കൊരുങ്ങുന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ​യാ​ണ് ദു​ര​ന്തം. പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ന്നു​വ​രുന്നു.

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    TAGS:bike collisionphotographermetronews
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