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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightലൈംഗിക പീഡന പരാതിയിൽ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 26 Jun 2026 8:18 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Jun 2026 8:18 AM IST

    ലൈംഗിക പീഡന പരാതിയിൽ ഫാർമസി ഓഫീസർക്ക് സസ്പെൻഷൻ

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    ലൈംഗിക പീഡന പരാതിയിൽ ഫാർമസി ഓഫീസർക്ക് സസ്പെൻഷൻ
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    മംഗളൂരു: ബെൽത്തങ്ങാടി ഗവ. താലൂക്ക് ആശുപത്രിയിലെ ഫാർമസി ഓഫീസറെ ഔട്ട്‌സോഴ്‌സ് ജീവനക്കാരിയെ ലൈംഗികമായി പീഡിപ്പിച്ചുവെന്ന പരാതിയെ തുടർന്ന് സസ്‌പെൻഡ് ചെയ്തു. കെ. ചന്ദ്രശേഖറിനെയാണ് ആരോഗ്യ കുടുംബക്ഷേമ ഡയറക്ടർ ഡോ. എം.ര ജനി ഉടനടി പ്രാബല്യത്തോടെ സസ്പെൻഡ് ചെയ്തത്. ഈ മാസം 11നാണ് യുവതി പരാതി നൽകിയത്. മോശം പെരുമാറ്റം, കൃത്യവിലോപം എന്നീ കുറ്റങ്ങൾ ചൂണ്ടിക്കാട്ടിയാണ് സസ്പെൻഷൻ ഉത്തരവ് പുറപ്പെടുവിച്ചത്.

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