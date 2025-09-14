Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Sept 2025 10:07 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Sept 2025 10:07 AM IST

    ജാ​തി സ​ർ​വേ​യി​ൽ ഫോ​ൺ, ഓ​ൺ​ലൈ​ൻ വ​ഴി​യും പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കാം

    ജാ​തി സ​ർ​വേ​യി​ൽ ഫോ​ൺ, ഓ​ൺ​ലൈ​ൻ വ​ഴി​യും പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കാം
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ പു​തു​താ​യി പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ച സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ സ​ർ​വേ​ക്കാ​യി (ജാ​തി സെ​ൻ​സ​സ്) 60 ചോ​ദ്യ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ ത​യാ​റാ​ക്കി​യ​താ​യും ഫോ​ണ്‍, ഓ​ണ്‍ലൈ​ന്‍ എ​ന്നി​വ മു​ഖേ​ന സ​ര്‍വേ​യി​ല്‍ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കാ​മെ​ന്നും മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി സി​ദ്ധ​രാ​മ​യ്യ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    സ​ര്‍വേ​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യു​ള്ള ചോ​ദ്യാ​വ​ലി ആ​ശാ വ​ര്‍ക്ക​ര്‍മാ​ര്‍ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്​​തു​തു​ട​ങ്ങി. പ​ദ്ധ​തി​ക്ക് 425 കോ​ടി​യാ​ണ്​ ചെ​ല​വ് പ്ര​തീ​ക്ഷി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. ഒ​ക്ടോ​ബ​ര്‍ ഏ​ഴി​ന് സ​ർ​വേ അ​വ​സാ​നി​ക്കും. ഡി​സം​ബ​റോ​ടെ റി​പ്പോ​ര്‍ട്ട് സ​മ​ര്‍പ്പി​ക്കും.

