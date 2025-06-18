Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 18 Jun 2025 12:13 PM IST
    date_range 18 Jun 2025 12:13 PM IST

    ​കൃത്യ​നി​ർ​വ​ഹ​ണ വീ​ഴ്ച; സി.​ഐ​ക്ക് സ​സ്പെ​ൻ​ഷ​ൻ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കൃ​ത്യ​നി​ർ​വ​ഹ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ വീ​ഴ്ച വ​രു​ത്തി​യ​തി​ന് ഹ​ന​ഗ​ൽ പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നി​ലെ സ​ർ​ക്ൾ ഇ​ൻ​സ്പെ​ക്ട​ർ എ​ൻ.​എ​ച്ച് ആ​ഞ്ജ​നേ​യ​യെ സ​സ്പെ​ൻ​ഡ് ചെ​യ്തു. പൊ​ലീ​സ് സൂ​പ്ര​ണ്ട് അം​ശു​കു​മാ​റാ​ണ് സ​സ്‌​പെ​ൻ​ഷ​ൻ ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വ് പു​റ​പ്പെ​ടു​വി​ച്ച​ത്. സ​സ്‌​പെ​ൻ​ഷ​നെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന്, അ​നി​ൽ കു​മാ​ർ റാ​ത്തോ​ഡി​നെ ഹ​ന​ഗ​ൽ പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​ന്റെ ആ​ക്ടി​ങ് സി.​ഐ ആ​യി നി​യ​മി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:suspensionPolicemetro newsLatest NewsBanglore News
