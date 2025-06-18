Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 18 Jun 2025 12:13 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 18 Jun 2025 12:13 PM IST
കൃത്യനിർവഹണ വീഴ്ച; സി.ഐക്ക് സസ്പെൻഷൻ
News Summary - Performance lapses; CI suspended
ബംഗളൂരു: കൃത്യനിർവഹണത്തിൽ വീഴ്ച വരുത്തിയതിന് ഹനഗൽ പൊലീസ് സ്റ്റേഷനിലെ സർക്ൾ ഇൻസ്പെക്ടർ എൻ.എച്ച് ആഞ്ജനേയയെ സസ്പെൻഡ് ചെയ്തു. പൊലീസ് സൂപ്രണ്ട് അംശുകുമാറാണ് സസ്പെൻഷൻ ഉത്തരവ് പുറപ്പെടുവിച്ചത്. സസ്പെൻഷനെ തുടർന്ന്, അനിൽ കുമാർ റാത്തോഡിനെ ഹനഗൽ പൊലീസ് സ്റ്റേഷന്റെ ആക്ടിങ് സി.ഐ ആയി നിയമിച്ചു.
