Posted Ondate_range 26 Jun 2024 1:51 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 26 Jun 2024 1:51 AM GMT
ജനന-മരണ രജിസ്ട്രേഷൻ വൈകിയാൽ പിഴtext_fields
News Summary - Penalty for Birth and death late registration
ബംഗളൂരു: ജനന-മരണ രജിസ്ട്രേഷൻ വൈകിയാൽ ജൂലൈ ഒന്നുമുതൽ പിഴ ഏർപ്പെടുത്താൻ തീരുമാനിച്ച് ഗ്രാമപഞ്ചായത്തുകൾ. 21 ദിവസത്തിനകം രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്തിട്ടില്ലെങ്കിൽ രണ്ടുരൂപ മുതൽ 10 രൂപവരെയാണ് പിഴയീടാക്കുക.
ജനനമോ മരണമോ നടന്ന് 30 ദിവസത്തിനകമാണ് സർട്ടിഫിക്കറ്റ് നൽകുന്നതെങ്കിൽ പഞ്ചായത്ത് സെക്രട്ടറിയാണ് നൽകുക. 30 ദിവസം കഴിഞ്ഞാൽ വില്ലേജ് അഡ്മിനിസ്ട്രേറ്റർക്കാണ് ചുമതല.
