Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightജ​ന​ന-​മ​ര​ണ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 26 Jun 2024 1:51 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Jun 2024 1:51 AM GMT

    ജ​ന​ന-​മ​ര​ണ ര​ജി​സ്ട്രേ​ഷ​ൻ വൈ​കി​യാ​ൽ പി​ഴ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Birth-death registration
    cancel

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ജ​ന​ന-​മ​ര​ണ ര​ജി​സ്​​ട്രേ​ഷ​ൻ വൈ​കി​യാ​ൽ ജൂ​ലൈ ഒ​ന്നു​മു​ത​ൽ പി​ഴ ഏ​ർ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്താ​ൻ തീ​രു​മാ​നി​ച്ച് ഗ്രാ​മ​പ​ഞ്ചാ​യ​ത്തു​ക​ൾ. 21 ദി​വ​സ​ത്തി​ന​കം ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്തി​ട്ടി​ല്ലെ​ങ്കി​ൽ ര​ണ്ടു​രൂ​പ മു​ത​ൽ 10 രൂ​പ​വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് പി​ഴ​യീ​ടാ​ക്കു​ക.

    ജ​ന​ന​മോ മ​ര​ണ​മോ ന​ട​ന്ന് 30 ദി​വ​സ​ത്തി​ന​ക​മാ​ണ് സ​ർ​ട്ടി​ഫി​ക്ക​റ്റ് ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന​തെ​ങ്കി​ൽ പ​ഞ്ചാ​യ​ത്ത് സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി​യാ​ണ് ന​ൽ​കു​ക. 30 ദി​വ​സം ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞാ​ൽ വി​ല്ലേ​ജ് അ​ഡ്മി​നി​സ്ട്രേ​റ്റ​ർ​ക്കാ​ണ് ചു​മ​ത​ല.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:PenaltyBirth-death registration
    News Summary - Penalty for Birth and death late registration
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick