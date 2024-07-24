Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 24 July 2024 2:07 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 24 July 2024 2:07 AM GMT

    പീ​നി​യ മേ​ൽ​പാ​ല​ത്തി​ൽ ഈ ​മാ​സാ​വ​സാ​നം ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് പ്ര​വേ​ശ​നം

    peenya flyover
    പീ​നി​യ മേ​ൽ​പാ​ലം

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: പീ​നി​യ മേ​ൽ​പാ​ല​ത്തി​ൽ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് ഈ ​മാ​സം അ​വ​സാ​നം പ്ര​വേ​ശ​നം അ​നു​വ​ദി​ച്ചേ​ക്കും. പാ​ല​ത്തി​ന് ബ​ല​ക്ഷ​യം ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യ​തി​നെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് 2021 ഡി​സം​ബ​റി​ലാ​ണ് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് പ്ര​വേ​ശ​നം നി​രോ​ധി​ച്ച​ത്. 4.2 കി​ലോ​മീ​റ്റ​ർ ദൂ​രം വ​രു​ന്ന പാ​ല​ത്തി​ന്റെ സ്പാ​നു​ക​ൾ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ വ​ർ​ഷം ബ​ല​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യെ​ങ്കി​ലും ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കു​ള്ള നി​രോ​ധ​നം തു​ട​ർ​ന്നു. ഈ ​വ​ർ​ഷം ജ​നു​വ​രി​യി​ൽ ഭാ​ര​പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsPeenya Flyover
