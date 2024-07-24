Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 24 July 2024 2:07 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 24 July 2024 2:07 AM GMT
പീനിയ മേൽപാലത്തിൽ ഈ മാസാവസാനം ഭാരവാഹനങ്ങൾക്ക് പ്രവേശനംtext_fields
News Summary - Peenya Flyover
ബംഗളൂരു: പീനിയ മേൽപാലത്തിൽ ഭാരവാഹനങ്ങൾക്ക് ഈ മാസം അവസാനം പ്രവേശനം അനുവദിച്ചേക്കും. പാലത്തിന് ബലക്ഷയം കണ്ടെത്തിയതിനെ തുടർന്ന് 2021 ഡിസംബറിലാണ് ഭാരവാഹനങ്ങൾക്ക് പ്രവേശനം നിരോധിച്ചത്. 4.2 കിലോമീറ്റർ ദൂരം വരുന്ന പാലത്തിന്റെ സ്പാനുകൾ കഴിഞ്ഞ വർഷം ബലപ്പെടുത്തിയെങ്കിലും ഭാരവാഹനങ്ങൾക്കുള്ള നിരോധനം തുടർന്നു. ഈ വർഷം ജനുവരിയിൽ ഭാരപരിശോധന പൂർത്തിയായിരുന്നു.
