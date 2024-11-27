Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Nov 2024 2:43 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Nov 2024 2:43 AM GMT

    ബ​സി​ടി​ച്ച് കാ​ൽ​ന​ട​ക്കാ​ര​ൻ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    ബ​സി​ടി​ച്ച് കാ​ൽ​ന​ട​ക്കാ​ര​ൻ മ​രി​ച്ചു
    അ​പ​ക​ടം വ​രു​ത്തി​യ ബ​സ്

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഷി​രാ​ദി​യി​ൽ കെ.​എ​സ്.​ആ​ർ.​ടി.​സി ബ​സ് ഇ​ടി​ച്ച​തി​നെ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് കാ​ൽ​ന​ട​ക്കാ​ര​ൻ മ​രി​ച്ചു. ഷി​രാ​ദി പ​ട​മ്പ​ള​യി​ലെ കെ.​എം. മ​ത്താ​യി എ​ന്ന മാ​ത്ത​ച്ച​നാ​ണ് (70) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ഗു​രു​ത​ര​മാ​യി പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ എ​ത്തി​ച്ചെ​ങ്കി​ലും മ​രി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Accident DeathKSRTC bus hit
    News Summary - Pedestrian dies after being hit by KSRTC bus
