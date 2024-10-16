Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightസ്കൂ​ട്ട​ർ മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ്...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 16 Oct 2024 1:42 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Oct 2024 1:42 AM GMT

    സ്കൂ​ട്ട​ർ മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ് പി​ൻ​സീ​റ്റ് യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ര​ൻ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    A young man died while swimming in a water park
    cancel

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഉ​പ്പു​ണ്ട​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഷി​രൂ​രി​ലേ​ക്ക് വ​രു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന സ്കൂ​ട്ട​ർ ബൈ​ന്തൂ​ർ മേ​ൽ​പാ​ലം റോ​ഡി​ൽ ഡി​വൈ​ഡ​റി​ൽ ഇ​ടി​ച്ച് മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ് പി​ൻ​സീ​റ്റ് യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ര​ൻ മ​രി​ച്ചു.

    കെ. ​അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ മു​നീ​റാ​ണ് (21) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    സ്കൂ​ട്ട​ർ ഓ​ടി​ച്ച അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ന​സീ​റി​നെ പ​രി​ക്കു​ക​ളോ​ടെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:diedbike overturns
    News Summary - passenger dies after scooter overturns
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick