Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightമെ​ട്രോ ഗ്രീ​ൻ ലൈ​നി​ൽ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 31 July 2024 2:02 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 31 July 2024 2:02 AM GMT

    മെ​ട്രോ ഗ്രീ​ൻ ലൈ​നി​ൽ ഭാ​ഗി​ക ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത സ്തം​ഭ​നം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    representatives
    cancel

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ന​മ്മ മെ​ട്രോ ഗ്രീ​ൻ ലൈ​നി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ന​ലെ ഗ​താ​ഗ​തം ഭാ​ഗി​ക​മാ​യി ത​ട​സ്സ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് 5.30 മു​ത​ൽ രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ വി​ദ്യാ​ല​യ റോ​ഡ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നും സി​ൽ​ക്ക് ഇ​ൻ​സ്റ്റി​റ്റ്യൂ​ട്ട് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നു​മി​ട​യി​ൽ മെ​ട്രോ ഗ​താ​ഗ​തം പൂ​ർ​ണ​മാ​യി നി​ർ​ത്തി വെ​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. വൈ​ദ്യു​തി വി​ത​ര​ണ ത​ക​രാ​റാ​ണ് കാ​ര​ണ​മെ​ന്നാ​ണ് വി​ശ​ദീ​ക​ര​ണം.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsTraffic JamMetro Green Line
    News Summary - Partial traffic jam on Metro Green Line
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick