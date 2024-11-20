Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Nov 2024 2:32 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Nov 2024 2:32 AM GMT

    നി​ർ​ത്തി​യി​ട്ട വാ​ൻ ക​ത്തി​ന​ശി​ച്ചു

    നി​ർ​ത്തി​യി​ട്ട വാ​ൻ ക​ത്തി​ന​ശി​ച്ചു
    വാ​ൻ ക​ത്തു​ന്നു

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: സൂ​റ​ത്ത്ക​ലി​ൽ ക​ട്‍ല ആ​ശ്ര​യ കോ​ള​നി​യി​ൽ അം​ഗ​ൻ​വാ​ടി​ക്ക് മു​ന്നി​ൽ നി​ർ​ത്തി​യി​ട്ട വാ​ൻ ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച ക​ത്തി​ന​ശി​ച്ചു. തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത കാ​ര​ണം അ​റി​വാ​യി​ട്ടി​ല്ല.

    TAGS:Vehicle Firefire accident
    News Summary - parked van got burnt
