Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    11 July 2024 1:46 AM GMT
    Updated On
    11 July 2024 1:46 AM GMT

    നവോദയ വിദ്യാർഥി റാഗിങ്ങിന് ഇരയായെന്ന് രക്ഷിതാക്കൾ

    ragging
    ബംഗളൂരു: ചിത്രദുർഗയിൽ നവോദയ വിദ്യാർഥി ഹോസ്റ്റലിൽ ജീവനൊടുക്കിയത് റാഗിങ്ങിനെ തുടർന്നാണെന്ന ആരോപണവുമായി കുടുംബം. ഹിരിയൂർ നവോദയ സ്കൂളിലെ എട്ടാം ക്ലാസ് വിദ്യാർഥി ഹൊലക്കരെ സ്വദേശി പ്രേംസാഗറാണ് കഴിഞ്ഞദിവസം മരിച്ചത്.

    TAGS:raggingBengaluru Newsnavodhaya
