Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    21 Aug 2024 2:17 AM GMT
    Updated On
    21 Aug 2024 2:17 AM GMT

    ര​ക്ഷി​താ​ക്ക​ൾ ഫോ​ൺ ന​ൽ​കി​യി​ല്ല; 17കാ​ര​ൻ കി​ണ​റ്റി​ൽ ചാ​ടി മ​രി​ച്ചു

    bengaluru
    പ്ര​ത​മേ​ഷ്

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ര​ക്ഷി​താ​ക്ക​ൾ മൊ​ബൈ​ൽ ഫോ​ൺ ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ക്കാ​ൻ ന​ൽ​കാ​ത്ത​തി​ന് മ​നം​നൊ​ന്ത് 17കാ​ര​ൻ കി​ണ​റ്റി​ൽ ചാ​ടി ജീ​വ​നൊ​ടു​ക്കി. ഹ​രി​യ​ടു​ക്ക​യി​ലെ പി.​യു കോ​ള​ജ് ഒ​ന്നാം വ​ർ​ഷ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി പ്ര​ത​മേ​ഷാ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. കോ​ള​ജി​നും ഹ​രി​യ​ടു​ക്ക അ​ഞ്ചാ​രു പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നും ഇ​ട​യി​ലെ വാ​ട​ക ക്വാ​ർ​ട്ടേ​ഴ്സി​ലാ​ണ് താ​മ​സം. മൊ​ബൈ​ൽ ഫോ​ൺ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് കു​ട്ടി​യും ര​ക്ഷി​താ​ക്ക​ളും ത​മ്മി​ൽ ത​ർ​ക്കമുണ്ടായതായി പൊ​ലീ​സ് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. തി​ര​ച്ചി​ലി​ലാ​ണ് കി​ണ​റ്റി​ൽ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യ​ത്.

    TAGS:Bengaluru Newsdeath case
    News Summary - parents did not give the phone; A 17-year-old man died after jumping into a well
