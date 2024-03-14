Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Posted On
    14 March 2024 4:46 AM GMT
    Updated On
    14 March 2024 4:46 AM GMT

    പാ​ന​ൽ ച​ർ​ച്ച നാ​ളെ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മൗ​ണ്ട് കാ​ർ​മ​ൽ കോ​ള​ജി​ലെ പൊ​ളി​റ്റി​ക്ക​ൽ സ​യ​ൻ​സ് ഡി​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്മെ​ന്റി​ന്റെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ഡ​യ​മ​ണ്ട് ജൂ​ബി​ലി ഓ​ഡി​റ്റോ​റി​യ​ത്തി​ൽ വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച പാ​ന​ൽ ച​ർ​ച്ച സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കും. ‘രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ യു​വ​ത​യു​ടെ അ​നി​ഷേ​ധ്യ പ​ങ്കും ഭാ​വി​യു​ടെ ശാ​ക്തീ​ക​ര​ണ​വും’ വി​ഷ​യ​ത്തി​ലൂ​ന്നി ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന പാ​ന​ൽ ച​ർ​ച്ച​യി​ൽ ഡോ. ​പ​ര​കാ​ല പ്ര​ഭാ​ക​ർ, ക​ണ്ണ​ൻ ഗോ​പി​നാ​ഥ​ൻ, ആ​കാ​ർ പ​ട്ടേ​ൽ, ഇ​ള അ​ന​ന്യ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും. രാ​വി​ലെ 10 മു​ത​ൽ ഉ​ച്ച​ക്ക് 12 വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് പ​രി​പാ​ടി.

    panel discussion political science Mount Carmel College
