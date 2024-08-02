Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightപാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട​ൻ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 2 Aug 2024 1:56 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 2 Aug 2024 1:56 AM GMT

    പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട​ൻ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ വാ​വു​ബ​ലി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട​ൻ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ വാ​വു​ബ​ലി
    cancel

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട​ൻ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ഈ ​വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തെ സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക ക​ർ​ക്കി​ട​ക വാ​വ് ബ​ലി ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച കാ​ല​ത്ത് 3.00 മ​ണി​ക്ക് ഹൊ​ര​മാ​വു അ​ഗ​ര ത​ടാ​ക​ത്തി​ന​രി​കി​ലു​ള്ള ക​ല്യാ​ണി തീ​ര​ത്ത് ന​ട​ക്കും. ഗ​ണ​പ​തി ഹോ​മം, ഗം​ഗ പൂ​ജ എ​ന്നി​വ​യു​മു​ണ്ടാ​കും. തേ​വ​ർ മ​ന ഉ​ണ്ണി​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ൻ ന​മ്പൂ​തി​രി​യു​ടെ മു​ഖ്യ കാ​ർ​മി​ക​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ പി​തൃ​ത​ർ​പ്പ​ണ ഒ​രു​ക്ക​ങ്ങ​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കും. കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് 9742577605, 8861086416 എ​ന്നീ ന​മ്പ​റു​ക​ളി​ൽ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ടാ​വു​ന്ന​താ​ണെ​ന്ന് സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsPalakkadan koottayma
    News Summary - palakkadan kootayma
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick