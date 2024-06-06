Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    date_range 6 Jun 2024 2:36 AM GMT
    date_range 6 Jun 2024 2:36 AM GMT

    പാ​ക് അ​നു​കൂ​ല മു​ദ്രാ​വാ​ക്യം; യു​വാ​വ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    arrest
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ചി​ക്കോ​ടി​യി​ൽ ലോ​ക്സ​ഭ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് വോ​ട്ടെ​ണ്ണ​ലി​നി​ടെ പാ​ക് അ​നു​കൂ​ല മു​ദ്രാ​വാ​ക്യം മു​ഴ​ക്കി​യ സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ യു​വാ​വ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ. ചി​ക്കോ​ടി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ജ​മീ​ർ ന​യ്ക്‍വാ​ഡി(25) ആ​ണ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ​ത്. കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് സ്ഥാ​നാ​ർ​ഥി പ്രി​യ​ങ്ക ജാ​ർ​ക്കി​ഹോ​ളി​യു​ടെ വി​ജ​യം പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ർ ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ യു​വാ​വ് ‘പാ​കി​സ്താ​ൻ കീ ​ജ​യ്’ വി​ളി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ജു​ഡീ​ഷ്യ​ൽ ക​സ്റ്റ​ഡി​യി​ൽ വി​ട്ടു.

    TAGS:Bengaluru News
