Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightചി​ത്ര​പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശ​നം...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 1 Sep 2024 2:46 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Sep 2024 2:46 AM GMT

    ചി​ത്ര​പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശ​നം നാ​ളെ സ​മാ​പി​ക്കും

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ചി​ത്ര​പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശ​നം നാ​ളെ സ​മാ​പി​ക്കും
    cancel

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക ചി​ത്ര​ക​ലാ പ​രി​ഷ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന ‘ഡ്രീം ​സ്കേ​പ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് ദി ​റി​യ​ൽ’, ‘എ ​ജേ​ർ​ണി ത്രൂ ​ദ റൂ​ട്ട്സ്’ എ​ന്നീ സോ​ളോ ചി​ത്ര​പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച സ​മാ​പി​ക്കും.

    കോ​ട്ട​യം പാ​റ​മ്പു​ഴ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി മി​നി ശ​ർ​മ, കോ​ട്ട​യം പേ​രൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ടി.​ആ​ർ. ഉ​ദ​യ​കു​മാ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​രു​ടെ ചി​ത്ര​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ് പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശ​ന​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള​ത്. നാ​ലാം ന​മ്പ​ർ ഗാ​ല​റി​യി​ൽ രാ​വി​ലെ 10 മു​ത​ൽ രാ​ത്രി ഏ​ഴു​വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശ​ന സ​മ​യം.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bengaluru Newspainting exhibitionKarnataka Chitrakala Parishad
    News Summary - Painting Exhibition
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick