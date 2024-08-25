Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightചി​ത്ര​പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശ​നം...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Aug 2024 3:24 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Aug 2024 3:24 AM GMT

    ചി​ത്ര​പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശ​നം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ചി​ത്ര​പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശ​നം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു
    cancel

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു അ​ൾ​സൂ​രി​ലെ കോ​ൺ​റാ​ഡ് ഹോ​ട്ട​ൽ പ​രി​സ​ര​ത്ത് ചി​ത്ര​കാ​രി ബ​ദ​റു​ന്നി​സ ഇ​ർ​ഫാ​ന്റെ ചി​ത്ര​പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശ​നം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു. ഒ​രു മാ​സം നീ​ളു​ന്ന​താ​ണ് പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശ​നം. പ്ര​വേ​ശ​നം സൗ​ജ​ന്യ​മാ​ണ്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bengaluru Newspainting exhibition
    News Summary - Painting exhibition
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick