Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 15 Sep 2024 3:57 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Sep 2024 3:57 AM GMT

    ‘ഓ​ണ​വി​ൽ -2024’ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    മൈ​സൂ​രു കു​വെം​പു​ന​ഗ​ർ ഹെ​റി​റ്റേ​ജ് സി​റ്റി കോ​ള​ജി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം മൈ​സൂ​ർ കേ​ര​ള​സ​മാ​ജം പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ്​ പി.​എ​സ്. നാ​യ​ർ ഉ​ദ്​​ഘാ​ട​നം​ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മൈ​സൂ​രു കു​വെം​പു​ന​ഗ​ർ ഹെ​റി​റ്റേ​ജ് സി​റ്റി കോ​ള​ജി​ൽ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം ‘ഓ​ണ​വി​ൽ -2024’ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. മൈ​സൂ​ർ കേ​ര​ള​സ​മാ​ജം പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ്​ പി.​എ​സ്. നാ​യ​ർ ദീ​പം തെ​ളി​യി​ച്ച് ആ​ഘോ​ഷ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം​ചെ​യ്തു. തി​രു​വാ​തി​ര, പാ​ട്ട് തു​ട​ങ്ങി വി​വി​ധ ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ അ​ര​ങ്ങേ​റി. ചെ​ണ്ട​മേ​ളം, പൂ​ക്ക​ള മ​ത്സ​രം, വ​ടം​വ​ലി എ​ന്നി​വ​യും ന​ട​ന്നു.

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsOnam 2024
    News Summary - Organized Onavil-2024
