Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 8 March 2024 2:57 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 8 March 2024 2:57 AM GMT
കാൻസർ ബോധവത്കരണം സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Organized Cancer Awareness Class
ബംഗളൂരു: കേരള സമാജം ബാംഗ്ലൂർ സൗത്ത് വെസ്റ്റ് വനിതാ വിഭാഗത്തിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ കാൻസർ ബോധവൽക്കരണ ക്ലാസ് സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു. ഡോ. അരുൺ കൗശിക് സർവിക്കൽ കാൻസറിന്റെ കാരണങ്ങളെക്കുറിച്ചും പ്രതിരോധ-ചികിത്സാ മാർഗങ്ങളെക്കുറിച്ചും ക്ലാസെടുത്തു. സമാജം വനിതാ വിഭാഗം കൺവീനർ സ്മിത ജയപ്രകാശ്, ജോ. കൺവീനർ സന്ധ്യ വേണു, എൻ.പി. പ്രവീൺകുമാർ, എം.ജി. ജഗദ് എന്നിവർ സംസാരിച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story