Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 8 March 2024 2:57 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 8 March 2024 2:57 AM GMT

    കാ​ൻ​സ​ർ ബോ​ധ​വ​ത്ക​ര​ണം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    കാ​ൻ​സ​ർ ബോ​ധ​വ​ത്ക​ര​ണം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു
    കേ​ര​ള സ​മാ​ജം ബാം​ഗ്ലൂ​ർ സൗ​ത്ത് വെ​സ്റ്റ് വ​നി​താ വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച കാ​ൻ​സ​ർ ബോ​ധ​വ​ത്ക​ര​ണ ക്ലാ​സ്

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കേ​ര​ള സ​മാ​ജം ബാം​ഗ്ലൂ​ർ സൗ​ത്ത് വെ​സ്റ്റ് വ​നി​താ വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ കാ​ൻ​സ​ർ ബോ​ധ​വ​ൽ​ക്ക​ര​ണ ക്ലാ​സ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ഡോ. ​അ​രു​ൺ കൗ​ശി​ക് സ​ർ​വി​ക്ക​ൽ കാ​ൻ​സ​റി​ന്റെ കാ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ചും പ്ര​തി​രോ​ധ-​ചി​കി​ത്സാ മാ​ർ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ചും ക്ലാ​സെ​ടു​ത്തു. സ​മാ​ജം വ​നി​താ വി​ഭാ​ഗം ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ സ്മി​ത ജ​യ​പ്ര​കാ​ശ്, ജോ. ​ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ സ​ന്ധ്യ വേ​ണു, എ​ൻ.​പി. പ്ര​വീ​ൺ​കു​മാ​ർ, എം.​ജി. ജ​ഗ​ദ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Kerala SamajamBangalore NewsCancer Awareness
    News Summary - Organized Cancer Awareness Class
