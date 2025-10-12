Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Oct 2025 11:18 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Oct 2025 11:18 AM IST

    പ്ര​തി​പ​ക്ഷ നേ​താ​വി​ന്റെ ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ

    ശ​ര​ണ ഗൗ​ഡ രാം​ഗോൾ

    Listen to this Article

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: നി​യ​മ​സ​ഭ പ്ര​തി​പ​ക്ഷ നേ​താ​വ് ആ​ർ. അ​ശോ​ക​യു​ടെ അ​ക​മ്പ​ടി വാ​ഹ​ന പൊ​ലീ​സ് ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ ശ​ര​ണ ഗൗ​ഡ രാം​ഗോ​ളി​നെ (33) ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ബാ​പ്പു​ജി ന​ഗ​റി​ലെ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ തൂ​ങ്ങി​മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സം വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ ആ​രു​മി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത സ​മ​യ​ത്താ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. ഭാ​ര്യ ഷൈ​ല​ശ്രീ മ​ഗ​ഡി ട്രാ​ഫി​ക് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നി​ൽ കോ​ൺ​സ്റ്റ​ബി​ളാ​ണ്. ര​ണ്ട് പെ​ൺ​മ​ക്ക​ളു​ണ്ട്.

    TAGS:KarnatakaPolice DriverSuicideBanglore News
    News Summary - Opposition leaders driver found dead
