Posted On 12 Oct 2025 11:18 AM IST
Updated On 12 Oct 2025 11:18 AM IST
ബംഗളൂരു: നിയമസഭ പ്രതിപക്ഷ നേതാവ് ആർ. അശോകയുടെ അകമ്പടി വാഹന പൊലീസ് ഡ്രൈവർ ശരണ ഗൗഡ രാംഗോളിനെ (33) ബംഗളൂരു ബാപ്പുജി നഗറിലെ വീട്ടിൽ തൂങ്ങിമരിച്ച നിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തി. കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം വീട്ടിൽ ആരുമില്ലാത്ത സമയത്താണ് സംഭവം. ഭാര്യ ഷൈലശ്രീ മഗഡി ട്രാഫിക് സ്റ്റേഷനിൽ കോൺസ്റ്റബിളാണ്. രണ്ട് പെൺമക്കളുണ്ട്.
