    Posted On
    27 May 2024 2:47 AM GMT
    Updated On
    27 May 2024 2:47 AM GMT

    ഉ​മ്മ​ൻ ചാ​ണ്ടി ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ഫി​ക്സ്ച​ർ മ​റി​യ ഉ​മ്മ​ൻ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു

    Oommen Chandy Football Fixture
    ഉ​മ്മ​ൻ ചാ​ണ്ടി ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ഫി​ക്സ്ച​ർ ഡോ. ​മ​റി​യ ഉ​മ്മ​ൻ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക പ്ര​വാ​സി കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സി​ന്റെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന ഉ​മ്മ​ൻ ചാ​ണ്ടി മെ​മ്മോ​റി​യ​ൽ ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ക​പ്പി​ന്റെ ഫി​ക്സ്ച​ർ ഡോ. ​മ​റി​യ ഉ​മ്മ​ൻ ന​റു​ക്കെ​ടു​പ്പി​ലൂ​ടെ നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു.25,000 രൂ​പ ഒ​ന്നാം സ​മ്മാ​ന​മു​ള്ള ന​യ​ൻ​സ് ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ക​പ്പി​ന് 16 ടീ​മു​ക​ളാ​ണ് മ​ത്സ​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. ന​റു​ക്കെ​ടു​പ്പി​ൽ അ​ഡ്വ. സ​ത്യ​ൻ പു​ത്തൂ​ർ, വി​നു തോ​മ​സ്, അ​ല​ക്സ്‌ ജോ​സ​ഫ്, വി.​ഒ ജോ​ണി​ച്ച​ൻ, ആ​ന്റോ എം.​പി, ജെ​യ്സ​ൺ ജോ​സ​ഫ്, സു​മോ​ജ് മാ​ത്യു, ഡോ. ​ന​കു​ൽ ബി.​കെ, അം​ജി​ത് ത​ങ്ക​പ്പ​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    TAGS:Oommen Chandy Football Fixture
    News Summary - Oommen Chandy Football Fixture inaugurated by Maria Oommen
