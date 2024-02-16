Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    16 Feb 2024
    16 Feb 2024

    ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ പ​തി​വു പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​നമാ​ത്രം -എ​ച്ച്.​ഡി. ദേ​വ​ഗൗ​ഡ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: പ​തി​വു പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യാ​ണ് താ​ൻ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ കി​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​തെ​ന്ന് മു​ൻ പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി​യും ജെ.​ഡി.​എ​സ് ദേ​ശീ​യ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​നു​മാ​യ എ​ച്ച്.​ഡി. ദേ​വ​ഗൗ​ഡ. വേ​ഗം വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ തി​രി​ച്ചെ​ത്തും എ​ന്ന് അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം എ​ക്സ് ട്വീ​റ്റി​ൽ കു​റി​ച്ചു.

    H.D. Dev Gowda
