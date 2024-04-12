ഓൺലൈൻ കന്നട കോഴ്സ്

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 12 April 2024 2:19 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 12 April 2024 2:19 AM GMT
ഓൺലൈൻ കന്നട കോഴ്സ്text_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Online Kannada Course
ബംഗളൂരു: കന്നട പ്രസാര പരിഷത്ത് സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്ന കന്നട ഓൺലൈൻ പഠന കോഴ്സ് ജൂൺ 18 വരെ തുടരും. സ്പോക്കൺ കന്നട കോഴ്സും കന്നട എഴുത്തും വായനയും പഠിപ്പിക്കുന്ന കോഴ്സും പ്രത്യേകമായി നടക്കും. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക്: kannada.parishat@gmail.com. ഫോൺ: 9448878569.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story