Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 12 April 2024 2:19 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 12 April 2024 2:19 AM GMT

    ഓൺലൈൻ കന്നട കോഴ്സ്

    ഓൺലൈൻ കന്നട കോഴ്സ്
    ബംഗളൂരു: കന്നട പ്രസാര പരിഷത്ത് സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്ന കന്നട ഓൺലൈൻ പഠന കോഴ്സ് ജൂൺ 18 വരെ തുടരും. സ്​പോക്കൺ കന്നട കോഴ്സും കന്നട എഴുത്തും വായനയും പഠിപ്പിക്കുന്ന കോഴ്സും പ്രത്യേകമായി നടക്കും. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക്: kannada.parishat@gmail.com. ഫോൺ: 9448878569.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:Online Coursekannada
