Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 13 July 2024 1:59 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 13 July 2024 1:59 AM GMT

    ഓ​ൺ​ലൈ​ൻ ത​ട്ടി​പ്പ്: സൈ​ബ​ർ ക്രൈം ​പൊ​ലീ​സ് ഹെ​ൽ​പ് ഡെ​സ്ക് തു​ട​ങ്ങി

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു : ഓ​ൺ​ലൈ​ൻ ത​ട്ടി​പ്പ് സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് പ​രാ​തി ന​ൽ​കാ​ൻ സി​റ്റി സൈ​ബ​ർ ക്രൈം ​പൊ​ലീ​സ് ഹെ​ൽ​പ്‌​ലൈ​ൻ സൗ​ക​ര്യം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു. പ​രാ​തി​ക​ൾ ഇ​നി 1930 എ​ന്ന ന​മ്പ​റി​ൽ ന​ൽ​കാം. സൈ​ബ​ർ ക്രൈം ​കേ​സു​ക​ൾ വ​ർ​ധി​ച്ച സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് നേ​രി​ട്ട് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നി​ലെ​ത്താ​തെ​ത​ന്നെ പ​രാ​തി ന​ൽ​കാ​ൻ സൗ​ക​ര്യ​മൊ​രു​ക്കു​ന്ന​തെ​ന്ന് ഡെ​പ്യൂ​ട്ടി പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മീ​ഷ​ണ​ർ കു​ൽ​ദീ​പ് കു​മാ​ർ ജെ​യി​ൻ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു

    Show Full Article
