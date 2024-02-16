Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    16 Feb 2024
    മൈ​സൂ​രു-​ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു അ​തി​വേ​ഗ പാ​ത​യി​ൽ ഒ​രു ജീ​വ​ൻ​കൂ​ടി പൊ​ലി​ഞ്ഞു

    മൈ​സൂ​രു-​ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു അ​തി​വേ​ഗ പാ​ത​യി​ൽ ഒ​രു ജീ​വ​ൻ​കൂ​ടി പൊ​ലി​ഞ്ഞു
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മൈ​സൂ​രു-​ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു അ​തി​വേ​ഗ പാ​ത​യി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ യു​വാ​വ് കൊ​ല്ല​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. മൈ​സൂ​രു ഇ​ന്ദി​ര ന​ഗ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി കെ. ​അ​ക്ഷ​യ് (26) ആ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ലേ​ക്ക് പോ​വു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന അ​ക്ഷ​യ് സ​ഞ്ച​രി​ച്ച കാ​റും എ​തി​രെ വ​ന്ന കാ​റും കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ചാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം.ഇ​രു കാ​റു​ക​ളും ത​ക​ർ​ന്നു. ഗു​രു​ത​ര പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ മൂ​ന്നു പേ​രെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

