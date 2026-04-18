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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightജൂ​ബി​ലി ഇം​ഗ്ലീ​ഷ്...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 18 April 2026 9:28 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 April 2026 9:28 AM IST

    ജൂ​ബി​ലി ഇം​ഗ്ലീ​ഷ് ഹൈ​സ്‌​കൂ​ളി​ന് നൂ​റു​ശ​ത​മാ​നം വി​ജ​യം

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    ജൂ​ബി​ലി ഇം​ഗ്ലീ​ഷ് ഹൈ​സ്‌​കൂ​ളി​ന് നൂ​റു​ശ​ത​മാ​നം വി​ജ​യം
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    സു​ഭ​യാ​ൻ ച​ക്ര​ബ​ർ​ത്തി, മ​നീ​ഷ് മൊ​ഹാ​പ​ത്ര, അ​ദ്രി​ക സു​ധി​ർ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കേ​ര​ള​സ​മാ​ജം ദൂ​ര​വാ​ണി​ന​ഗ​ർ സ​മാ​ജ​ത്തി​ന് കീ​ഴി​ലു​ള്ള ജൂ​ബി​ലി ഇം​ഗ്ലീ​ഷ് ഹൈ​സ്‌​കൂ​ളി​ന് (സി.​ബി.​എ​സ്.​ഇ) പ​ത്താം ക്ലാ​സ് പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​യി​ൽ നൂ​റു​ശ​ത​മാ​നം വി​ജ​യം. പ​രീ​ക്ഷ എ​ഴു​തി​യ 91 വി​ദ്യാ​ര്‍ഥി​ക​ളും പാ​സാ​യി. 36 വി​ദ്യാ​ര്‍ഥി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ഡി​സ്റ്റി​ങ്ഷ​ന്‍, 46 ഫ​സ്റ്റ് ക്ലാ​സ്, ഒ​മ്പ​ത് സെ​ക്ക​ൻ​ഡ് ക്ലാ​സ്. ഒ​ന്നാം സ്ഥാ​നം: സു​ഭ​യാ​ൻ ച​ക്ര​ബ​ർ​ത്തി, ര​ണ്ടാം സ്ഥാ​നം: മ​നീ​ഷ് മൊ​ഹാ​പ​ത്ര, മൂ​ന്നാം സ്ഥാ​നം: അ​ദ്രി​ക സു​ധി​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ര്‍ നേ​ടി.

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