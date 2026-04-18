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exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 18 April 2026 9:28 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 18 April 2026 9:28 AM IST
ജൂബിലി ഇംഗ്ലീഷ് ഹൈസ്കൂളിന് നൂറുശതമാനം വിജയംtext_fields
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News Summary - One hundred percent success for Jubilee English High School
ബംഗളൂരു: കേരളസമാജം ദൂരവാണിനഗർ സമാജത്തിന് കീഴിലുള്ള ജൂബിലി ഇംഗ്ലീഷ് ഹൈസ്കൂളിന് (സി.ബി.എസ്.ഇ) പത്താം ക്ലാസ് പരീക്ഷയിൽ നൂറുശതമാനം വിജയം. പരീക്ഷ എഴുതിയ 91 വിദ്യാര്ഥികളും പാസായി. 36 വിദ്യാര്ഥികൾക്ക് ഡിസ്റ്റിങ്ഷന്, 46 ഫസ്റ്റ് ക്ലാസ്, ഒമ്പത് സെക്കൻഡ് ക്ലാസ്. ഒന്നാം സ്ഥാനം: സുഭയാൻ ചക്രബർത്തി, രണ്ടാം സ്ഥാനം: മനീഷ് മൊഹാപത്ര, മൂന്നാം സ്ഥാനം: അദ്രിക സുധിർ എന്നിവര് നേടി.
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