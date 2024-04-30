Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    date_range 30 April 2024 4:00 AM GMT
    date_range 30 April 2024 4:00 AM GMT

    കാ​ർ ഡി​വൈ​ഡ​റി​ൽ ഇ​ടി​ച്ച് മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ് ഒ​രു മ​ര​ണം

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഉ​ഡു​പ്പി ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ ബൈ​ന്തൂ​ർ കൃ​ഷ്ണ​രാ​ജേ​ശ്വ​ര​യി​ൽ കാ​ർ ഡി​വൈ​ഡ​റി​ൽ ഇ​ടി​ച്ച് മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ് ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു. ബ​ഗ​ൽ​കോ​ട് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി സി.​വി. രാ​മ​ണ്ണ​യാ​ണ്(42) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ബ​ഡ​മി​യി​ൽ ബ​ന്ധു​വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ വി​വാ​ഹ ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു മ​ട​ങ്ങു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ​യാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം. ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ മ​റ്റു യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsAccidentDeath News
    News Summary - One dies after car hits divider and overturns
