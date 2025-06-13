Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Jun 2025 9:40 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Jun 2025 9:40 AM IST

    ബ​സി​ടി​ച്ച് ഒ​രു മ​ര​ണം

    ബ​സി​ടി​ച്ച് ഒ​രു മ​ര​ണം
    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച കാ​ർ​ക്ക​ള-​പ​ഡു​ബി​ദ്രി ഹൈ​വേ​യി​ൽ ഓ​ട്ടോ​റി​ക്ഷ​യും ബ​സും കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ചു​ണ്ടാ​യ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ൾ സം​ഭ​വ​സ്ഥ​ല​ത്ത് ത​ന്നെ മ​രി​ച്ചു, ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​ർ​ക്ക് ഗു​രു​ത​ര​മാ​യി പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു.

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് കാ​ർ​ക്ക​ള​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് പോ​കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ ബ​സ് ഓ​ട്ടോ​റി​ക്ഷ​യി​ൽ ഇ​ടി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഓ​ട്ടോ​യി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ഉ​ത്ത​രേ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ വം​ശ​ജ​നാ​യ തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി പ്ര​താ​പാ​ണ് (34) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ഓ​ട്ടോ​റി​ക്ഷ ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ​ക്കും അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു.

    TAGS:Accident DeathAccident NewsObituary
    News Summary - One death on hit by bus
