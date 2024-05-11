Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    11 May 2024 3:53 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 11 May 2024 3:53 AM GMT

    ലോ​റി​ക​ൾ കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് ഒ​രു മ​ര​ണം

    ലോ​റി​ക​ൾ കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് ഒ​രു മ​ര​ണം
    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: അ​ഗു​മ്പെ​യി​ൽ പാ​ത​യോ​ര​ത്ത് നി​ർ​ത്തി​യി​ട്ട ടി​പ്പ​ർ ലോ​റി​യി​ൽ ലോ​റി​യി​ടി​ച്ചു​ണ്ടാ​യ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ൾ കൊ​ല്ല​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. തീ​ർ​ഥ​ഹ​ള്ളി ദൊ​ഡ്ഢ​മ​ന​കേ​രി​യി​ലെ എ. ​സ​ൽ​മാ​നാ​ണ് (38) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. അ​ഗു​മ്പെ​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് തീ​ർ​ഥ​ഹ​ള്ളി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് പോ​വു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ലോ​റി നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം​വി​ട്ടാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം. ലോ​റി കാ​ബി​നി​ൽ ഉ​റ​ങ്ങു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന സ​ൽ​മാ​ൻ സം​ഭ​വ​സ്ഥ​ല​ത്ത് മ​രി​ച്ചു. പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ ഡ്രൈ​വ​റെ മ​ണി​പ്പാ​ൽ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS: Death, Lorry Collision
    News Summary - One death in lorry collision
