Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 28 May 2025 9:16 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 May 2025 9:16 AM IST

    കു​ട​കി​ൽ മ​രം​വീ​ണ് ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    കു​ട​കി​ൽ മ​രം​വീ​ണ് ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കു​ട​കി​ൽ മ​ഴ തു​ട​രു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ കാ​റ്റി​ൽ മ​രം ദേ​ഹ​ത്തു​വീ​ണ് വ​യോ​ധി​ക​ൻ മ​രി​ച്ചു. മ​ടി​ക്കേ​രി അ​മ​ത്തി ഹൊ​ബ്ലി ബ​ദ​ഗ ബ​നാം​ഗ​ള വി​ല്ലേ​ജി​ൽ ജ​ന​ത കോ​ള​നി​യി​ലെ പി.​സി. വി​ഷ്ണു ബെ​ല്ലി​യ​പ്പ (65) ആ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ 7.30നാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം. ഗു​രു​ത​ര പ​ര​ി​ക്കേ​റ്റ ബെ​ല്ലി​യ​പ്പ​യെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ചെ​ങ്കി​ലും ര​ക്ഷി​ക്കാ​നാ​യി​ല്ല. ത​ഹ​സി​ൽ​ദാ​ർ, മ​റ്റ് റ​വ​ന്യൂ ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​ർ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ സം​ഭ​വ സ്ഥ​ലം സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ച്ചു.

    News Summary - One death in kudak by falling tree
