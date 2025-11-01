Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    1 Nov 2025 10:40 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Nov 2025 10:40 AM IST

    വി​വാ​ഹ​സം​ഘം സ​ഞ്ച​രി​ച്ച വാ​ൻ മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ് ഒ​രു മ​ര​ണം, 20 പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്ക്

    വി​വാ​ഹ​സം​ഘം സ​ഞ്ച​രി​ച്ച വാ​ൻ മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ് ഒ​രു മ​ര​ണം, 20 പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്ക്
    Listen to this Article

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: സ​ക് ലേ​ഷ്പൂ​ർ ബി​സി​ലേ ചു​ര​ത്തി​ന് സ​മീ​പം വി​വാ​ഹ​സം​ഘം സ​ഞ്ച​രി​ച്ച വാ​ൻ മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ് ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു. 20 പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്ക്. കെ. ​ശി​വ​രാ​ജാ​ണ് (50) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. വ​ന​ഗു​രു​വി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് കു​ക്കെ സു​ബ്ര​ഹ്മ​ണ്യ​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് വി​വാ​ഹ സം​ഘ​വു​മാ​യി പോ​യ വാ​ൻ നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം​വി​ട്ട് ഏ​ക​ദേ​ശം 20 അ​ടി ഉ​യ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് മ​റി​യു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഏ​ഴു​പേ​രു​ടെ പ​രി​ക്ക് ഗു​രു​ത​ര​മാ​ണ്. വാ​ഹ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ 30ഓ​ളം യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​രു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

