Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightയു​വ​തി​ക്ക് പീ​ഡ​നം;...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 25 July 2025 10:59 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 25 July 2025 10:59 AM IST

    യു​വ​തി​ക്ക് പീ​ഡ​നം; ഒ​രാ​ൾ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    arrested
    cancel

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ യു​വ​തി​യെ ശ​ല്യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ക​യും ലൈം​ഗി​ക​മാ​യി പീ​ഡി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്ത കേ​സി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ളെ വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച ഗോ​വി​ന്ദ​പു​ര പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് മ​അ്റൂ​ഫ് ഷെ​രീ​ഫ് എ​ന്ന​യാ​ളാ​ണ് പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​ത്.

    റേ​ഷ​ൻ സാ​ധ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ വാ​ങ്ങാ​ൻ പോ​യ യു​വ​തി​യെ പി​ന്തു​ട​രു​ക​യും പ​ര​സ്യ​മാ​യി മോ​ശ​മാ​യി പെ​രു​മാ​റു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്ത​താ​യി പൊ​ലീ​സ് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. യു​വ​തി ഗോ​വി​ന്ദ​പു​ര പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നി​ൽ ന​ൽ​കി​യ പ​രാ​തി​യു​ടെ അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ പ്ര​തി​യെ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്യു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.


    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Sexual AssaultBangaloreCrime
    News Summary - One arrested in sexual assault case
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X